You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rahul Chahar lauds Pollard and Pandya's performances, says 'team believed in them'



Mumbai Indians on October 01 won by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar praised the performances of Kieron Pollard and Hardik.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians managing Hardik Pandya's workload with eye on India's international calendar With four wins from six games, defending champions Mumbai Indians have started well in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. While the team is currently...

Mid-Day 4 days ago





Tweets about this