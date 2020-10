IPL 2020: Glen Maxwell 'shattered' after narrow loss to KKR Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Glenn Maxwell was 'shattered after he failed to take King XI Punjab over the line during their IPL 2020 match. Kings XI needed 14 runs off the last over with Maxwell at the crease on Saturday. The Australian batsman hit a boundary and got a couple on the first three balls of the final over bowled by Sunil Narine.



The West... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Firefighters battling wildfire flames get chased by a BULL



This is the moment firefighters tackling a massive bushfire fled in terror after they were confronted and chased - by a BULL.Firefighters were clearing the road so the fire engines could reach the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:09 Published on September 9, 2020

Tweets about this