Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England manager Gareth Southgate admits Euro 2020 scheduling fears and says there’s no certainty tournament will go ahead next year

talkSPORT Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
England manager Gareth Southgate admitted his fears that next summer’s European Championship may NOT go ahead, having already been delayed once. Euro 2020 was due to take place earlier this year but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, though the tournament retained its Euro 2020 moniker despite the new 2021 date. The qualifying […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Southgate: I hope Take A Stand brings action

Southgate: I hope Take A Stand brings action 00:31

 England manager Gareth Southgate has praised Kick It Out for their Take A Stand campaign - created to tackle the rising amount of racist and discriminatory abuse online - and hopes it will bring about real change.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE [Video]

Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE

Gareth Southgate said Marcus Rashford received a round of applause fromEngland’s players and staff after being made an MBE. Manchester United forwardRashford received the honour for his efforts in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Southgate hopeful England fans can return soon [Video]

Southgate hopeful England fans can return soon

England manager Gareth Southgate hopes fans will be able to return to Wembley as soon as possible but appreciates the need for caution amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:32Published
Southgate: Rashford MBE a phenomenal achievement [Video]

Southgate: Rashford MBE a phenomenal achievement

England manager Gareth Southgate has praised Marcus Rashford for his 'phenomenal achievement' after the Manchester United striker was awarded an MBE for services to vulnerable children.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this

oss365

One Stop Sports England manager Gareth Southgate admitted his fears that next summer’s European Championship may NOT go ahead, havi… https://t.co/XMHJTkQeAR 47 seconds ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: th Southgate admits Euro 2020 scheduling fears and says there’s no certainty tournament will go ahead nex https://t.co/EZ4Sk5eHNr 2 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Gareth Southgate and Jose Mourinho have been exchanging barbs over Harry Kane's fitness and the Tottenham manager's… https://t.co/5t7zXDjDWu 3 hours ago

kwakutymer

Qweku tymer 😍🇬🇭 RT @RedReveal: England manager Gareth Southgate on Marcus Rashford, MBE: "Firstly, it's an amazing achievement. Not only wonderful for him… 3 hours ago

NatSportUAE

The National Sport Gareth Southgate was impressed by the "excellent performance" of Jack Grealish against Wales. But the England man… https://t.co/SPtQRrKZTO 5 hours ago

deviapspt

Devia Kevin de Bruyne forgot that England employs Gareth Southgate as the manager https://t.co/3IycpJ68fD 5 hours ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times Manager remains realistic when bestowing praise on England's new arrival, who is unlikely to start against BelgiumT… https://t.co/0As7EqkMtQ 8 hours ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham are back available for England after a coronavirus breach that left manager Gareth S… https://t.co/ji6jrtSnUA 12 hours ago