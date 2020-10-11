|
Villeneuve slams ill Stroll for missing race
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Oct.11 - 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has slammed Lance Stroll for sitting out this weekend's racing at the Nurburgring. Fellow Canadian Stroll did not appear on track for Saturday morning practice, with Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer explaining that the 21-year-old "couldn't get off the toilet". Villeneuve, though, was not convinced. "Even with a.....check out full post »
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this