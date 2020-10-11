|
Liverpool target Jack Butland to replace Adrian as No.2 goalkeeper and he ‘could make debut against Everton’
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Liverpool are considering a surprise move to sign Jack Butland and make the England international their new number two goalkeeper. The Reds are reportedly on the search for a new back-up to No.1 Alisson after current No.2 Adrian’s nightmare in last weekend’s 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa. Butland’s name will have dropped off the radar […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this