Liverpool target Jack Butland to replace Adrian as No.2 goalkeeper and he ‘could make debut against Everton’

talkSPORT Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Liverpool are considering a surprise move to sign Jack Butland and make the England international their new number two goalkeeper. The Reds are reportedly on the search for a new back-up to No.1 Alisson after current No.2 Adrian’s nightmare in last weekend’s 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa. Butland’s name will have dropped off the radar […]
