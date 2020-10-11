Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Ham bid rejected for Josh King as Bournemouth star hopes to secure transfer before ‘second deadline’

talkSPORT Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Josh King’s hopes of leaving Bournemouth have suffered a blow with the Cherries rejecting a West Ham offer for the forward. talkSPORT understands the Hammers submitted a £13million bid for the 28-year-old. It’s also understood that personal terms have been agreed between West Ham and King, something which Bournemouth are reportedly furious with as the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference [Video]

West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference

West Ham manager Alan Irvine gives a post-match press conference after hisside's 0-4 victory over Wolves in the Premier League. "(I felt) tense for alot of the time, but great once we got the fourth..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Alan Irvine explains moment West Ham received positive covid results [Video]

Alan Irvine explains moment West Ham received positive covid results

West Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine explains the events before their 5-1clash against Hull, where they found out manager David Moyes and two playerstested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19 [Video]

West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19

West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Said Benrahma’s £25million transfer to West Ham to collapse but Hammers ‘relaxed’ about missing out on ‘Algerian Messi’

 West Ham’s hopes of signing Brentford star Said Benrahma is in danger of collapsing. The latest setback means the Hammers will solely focus on sealing a deal...
talkSPORT

Aston Villa learn fresh Josh King twist ahead of transfer deadline

Aston Villa learn fresh Josh King twist ahead of transfer deadline Bournemouth striker Josh King has already been the subject of a failed West Ham bid while Aston Villa continue to be linked but Everton could yet make their move
Walsall Advertiser

Transfer insider: Everton could beat West Ham to Josh King signing, Hammers to battle Tottenham for Swansea defender Joe Rodon

 West Ham are facing competition from Everton as they look to end the summer transfer window with a flurry of new signings. talkSPORT understands the Hammers...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this