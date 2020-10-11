West Ham bid rejected for Josh King as Bournemouth star hopes to secure transfer before ‘second deadline’ Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Josh King’s hopes of leaving Bournemouth have suffered a blow with the Cherries rejecting a West Ham offer for the forward. talkSPORT understands the Hammers submitted a £13million bid for the 28-year-old. It’s also understood that personal terms have been agreed between West Ham and King, something which Bournemouth are reportedly furious with as the […] 👓 View full article

