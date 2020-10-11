Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 27: Team Prediction, Head-to-Head, Probable XIs, TV Timings
Sunday, 11 October 2020 (
21 minutes ago) The two sides have faced each other in a total of 24 matches, with both DC and MI emerging victorious on 12 occasions each.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Match 20: Team Prediction, Head-to-Head, Probable XIs, TV timings
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have faced each other in a total of 23 encounters, with each side clinching wins on 11 occasions.
Zee News
6 days ago
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 23: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV timings
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will square off with Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals on Match 23 of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the...
Zee News
2 days ago
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 19: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings
As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hold a decent edge over Delhi Capitals going into the clash.
Zee News
1 week ago
Tweets about this