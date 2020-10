French MotoGP: Petrucci wins dramatic wet race ahead of Marquez, title rivals struggle Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Ducati's Danilo Petrucci sensationally won a dramatic wet MotoGP French Grand Prix ahead of Honda rookie Alex Marquez, while title rivals Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir struggled 👓 View full article

