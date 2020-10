DevonLiveChiefs The player ratings are in! https://t.co/txvzAcayMr 35 minutes ago DevonLiveChiefs RT @HynesJourno: A tough day for a young Chiefs side against ruthless Wasps yesterday. However, there were some positives to take away for… 6 days ago Charlie Hynes A tough day for a young Chiefs side against ruthless Wasps yesterday. However, there were some positives to take a… https://t.co/aJ1lFSssjb 6 days ago John Evely RT @DevonLiveChiefs: Player ratings are in.... #WaspsRugby v #ExeterChiefs #WasvExe https://t.co/T2ZWETPCBx 6 days ago DevonLiveChiefs Player ratings are in.... #WaspsRugby v #ExeterChiefs #WasvExe https://t.co/T2ZWETPCBx 6 days ago Wasps Rugby Live RT @bobby_bridge: 'Vintage brilliance' - Wasps player ratings after 46-5 win over against Exeter Chiefs - CoventryLive https://t.co/7CnaBst… 1 week ago Bobby Bridge 'Vintage brilliance' - Wasps player ratings after 46-5 win over against Exeter Chiefs - CoventryLive https://t.co/7CnaBsttjV 1 week ago