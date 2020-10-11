|
BMW PGA Championship: Tyrrell Hatton seals four-shot win at Wentworth
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Tyrrell Hatton wins the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, by four shots at Wentworth.
