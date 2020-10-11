Global  
 

BMW PGA Championship: Tyrrell Hatton seals four-shot win at Wentworth

BBC Sport Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Tyrrell Hatton wins the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, by four shots at Wentworth.
BMW PGA Championship: Tyrrell Hatton shares lead at Wentworth

 BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Harding and Adri Arnaus lead on six under after the first day of the BMW PGA Championship at...
BBC Local News

BMW PGA Championship: Tyrrell Hatton three shots clear at Wentworth

 England's Tyrrell Hatton will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
BBC News

BMW PGA Championship: Tyrrell Hatton shares first day Wentworth lead

 BBC Local News: Surrey -- Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Harding and Adri Arnaus lead on six under after the first day of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
BBC Local News


