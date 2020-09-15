Global  
 

Rafael Nadal ties Roger Federer at 20 Grand Slams by beating Novak Djokovic in Paris

Indian Express Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win 13th Roland Garros title

 Rafael Nadal produces one of his finest French Open displays to stun Novak Djokovic and equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles.
BBC News

Paris blockbuster pits Djokovic against Nadal

 Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal meet for the 56th time today in a Roland Garros final blockbuster with history on the line for both men. World No. 1 Djokovic is...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tennis: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win record-extending 13th French Open

Tennis: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win record-extending 13th French Open Rafael Nadal tied Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles by producing a nearly perfect performance against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final.Nadal equaled...
New Zealand Herald


