Rafael Nadal ties Roger Federer at 20 Grand Slams by beating Novak Djokovic in Paris

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start
Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?
Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title.
Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open.
Nadal has an unparalleled record at..
Djokovic targets Federer's records
Novak Djokovic say's that he's aiming to beat Roger Federer's Grand Slam and world number one records. Djokovic also said Rafael Nadal is the number one favourite to claim a 13th French..