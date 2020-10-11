Shemar RT @phillysport: Follow the #Eagles-#Steelers game along with @EJSmith94 for highlights, scores and analysis, and join the discussion in th… 13 minutes ago

Philadelphia Inquirer Sports Follow the #Eagles-#Steelers game along with @EJSmith94 for highlights, scores and analysis, and join the discussio… https://t.co/oAgXJTxB27 17 minutes ago

BetFast.com NFL Week 5 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Le'Veon Bell, Jimmy Garoppolo return to provide a spark… https://t.co/lpslXOXgfc 25 minutes ago

NFL on Scoreboard Page NFL Week 5 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Le'Veon Bell, Jimmy Garoppolo return to provide a spark https://t.co/V33KVBXPBc 25 minutes ago

Tony Pinon RT @SportsABC7: It's week 2 of the Blitz. Get the latest scoring updates now and then tune in for all the highlights on ABC-7 at 10:35 p.m.… 2 days ago

Ben Thomas The finishing touches are on Friday Football High Live this week. See all the scores, photos and highlights from We… https://t.co/guIlGw6G9t 2 days ago

Ben Thomas Finals starting to roll in now. Check out Football High Live for all your Friday night scores. #alpreps https://t.co/kSpOTXtE4W 2 days ago