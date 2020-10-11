BMW PGA Championship: Tyrrell Hatton birdies final hole to win by four at Wentworth

Hatton opens with back-to-back birdies Tyrrell Hatton follows an opening-hole birdie by picking up a shot at the 11th during his opening round at Winged Foot.

Tiger Woods In Chicago Area For BMW Championship



Tiger Woods and the rest of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup are back in the Chicago area for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:50 Published on August 27, 2020