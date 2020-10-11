|
BMW PGA Championship: Tyrrell Hatton birdies final hole to win by four at Wentworth
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Tyrrell Hatton birdies the final hole in his round of 67 to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth by four shots.
