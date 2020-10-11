Alex Smith enters game vs. Rams – his first game action since horrific knee injury in 2018

Logan Kelleher RT @AllanBell247: Elizabeth Smith's stomach in knots as her husband Alex Smith enters the game. An incredible moment. https://t.co/hVVgD2X… 2 minutes ago Andrew.Emmaneuel RT @ArashMarkazi: Alex Smith enters the game. No matter what he does, he should win NFL Comeback Player of the Year. https://t.co/d0r3isOQuH 6 minutes ago Sporting News Canada RT @sportingnews: 17 surgeries later — Alex Smith makes his return. The QB gets a standing ovation from his family in the stands as he en… 30 minutes ago Jistlab RT @BarDown: After 17 surgeries and nearly losing his leg, Alex Smith enters NFL game and completes incredible story. MORE @ https://t.co/… 32 minutes ago