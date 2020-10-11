Global  
 

Alex Smith enters game vs. Rams – his first game action since horrific knee injury in 2018

FOX Sports Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Alex Smith enters game vs. Rams – his first game action since horrific knee injury in 2018With Washington Football Team QB Kyle Allen exiting the game after taking a high hit from Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramey, Alex Smith entered the game. Smith's return marked his first game action since suffering a horrific knee injury in the 2018 season.
