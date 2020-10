Steelers’ Chase Claypool puts up monster four-touchdown game in 38-29 win over Eagles Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch all four touchdowns scored by Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Chase Claypool against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-29 win. His career day accounted for nearly all the Steelers' offense on Sunday as they improved to 4-0. Watch all four touchdowns scored by Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Chase Claypool against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-29 win. His career day accounted for nearly all the Steelers' offense on Sunday as they improved to 4-0. 👓 View full article