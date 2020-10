Jimmy Garoppolo benched at halftime as 49ers fall in big hole vs. Dolphins Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Jimmy Garoppolo's return from a sprained ankle was short-lived, as the QB was benched at halftime with the 49ers down by 23 points.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this