Spain 1/2 to beat Ukraine in Tuesday’s Nations League matchup Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Competition: UEFA Nations League Market: Spain win Odds: 1/2 @ 888sport Looking to continue on their unbeaten start to this year’s Nations League, Spain will make the trip to a struggling Ukraine on Tuesday night. Starting with the hosts, while Ukraine might have shocked many across Europe as they stormed their way to next year’s delayed […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources France train ahead of friendly against Ukraine



France host Ukraine in an international friendly on Wednesday before two UEFA Nations League matches against Portugal and Croatia. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:11 Published 5 days ago Nations League match preview: Denmark v England



An in-depth match preview as Denmark take on England in the Nations League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published on September 7, 2020

Tweets about this