Ryan Fitzpatrick talks win over 49ers: Dolphins are a confident team, ‘today it really showed up’ Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

FOX's Lindsay Czarniak spoke with Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick following their 43-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Hear Ryan talk about the win and how the Dolphins' confidence showed today. FOX's Lindsay Czarniak spoke with Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick following their 43-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Hear Ryan talk about the win and how the Dolphins' confidence showed today. 👓 View full article