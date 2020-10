Taylor Hall to join Sabres on 1-year, $8M deal: report Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Taylor Hall agreed to sign an $8 million US, one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. 👓 View full article

