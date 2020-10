You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cousin Sal: If Jason Garrett & Giants win this game vs. Cowboys, I'm moving to Canada | FOX BET LIVE



Jason Garrett is facing off against his former team as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for Week 5. The Cowboys are favored pretty highly over the Giants, but Cousin Sal wonder if the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:58 Published 2 weeks ago Mike McCarthy defends Cowboys' effort despite 1-3 start



What I'm Hearing: The Dallas Cowboys are off to their worst start in a decade. Jori Epstein caught up with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy who defended the team's effort while explaining the.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers is 17-3 without McCarthy, this divorce is lopsided | THE HERD



The Aaron Rodgers / Mike McCarthy divorce is officially lopsided, and while McCarthy is struggling with a 1-3 Dallas Cowboys team, Rodgers is now 17-3 without his old coach. Colin explains why Aaron.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:08 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this