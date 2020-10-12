NFL Week 5 Recap: Dak injury, Steelers look like contenders, Alex Smith returns, & more Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The FOX NFL Sunday crew talks through the biggest storylines to come out of Week 5 in the NFL. Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocated ankle, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool set a rookie record with four touchdowns, Alex Smith makes an unlikely return to the field, and where do the San Francisco 49ers go from here? All that and more in the FOX NFL Week 5 recap.


