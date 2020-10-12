Global  
 

NFL Week 5 Recap: Dak injury, Steelers look like contenders, Alex Smith returns, & more

FOX Sports Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
NFL Week 5 Recap: Dak injury, Steelers look like contenders, Alex Smith returns, & moreThe FOX NFL Sunday crew talks through the biggest storylines to come out of Week 5 in the NFL. Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocated ankle, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool set a rookie record with four touchdowns, Alex Smith makes an unlikely return to the field, and where do the San Francisco 49ers go from here? All that and more in the FOX NFL Week 5 recap.
News video: NFC East Preview Week 5: Eagles Face Tough In State Matchup With The Steelers, Giants And Cowboys Meet In Dallas

NFC East Preview Week 5: Eagles Face Tough In State Matchup With The Steelers, Giants And Cowboys Meet In Dallas 04:25

 SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White looks at Week 5 matchups in the NFC East, as the Eagles face the Steelers and the Giants head to Dallas. He explains why even with the 1-3 start, Dallas should be considered the division favorite. Katie Johnston reports.

