IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wants one set batsman to do this task
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash on Sunday (October 11) to reach the top position on the IPL points table. An elated Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma called it a "perfect day" for his team.
After a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians jumped on top of the points table. One of the top performers with ball for MI, all-rounder Krunal Pandya over team's outstanding performance said that, "We bowled really well as a unit, especially in power-plays, we got the early...
Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 1st place and MI is on 2nd in..