Women's Challenge: Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead teams, Chantham gets maiden call-u
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
India's white ball captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj along with their 'double deputy' Smriti Mandhana have been named captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity squads respectively for the upcoming women's T20 Challenge scheduled from November 4 to 9 in the UAE.
All the three senior players led the teams during...
