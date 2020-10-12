F1: Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins with Eifel GP triumph
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Formula One wins on Sunday when he guided his Mercedes to a narrow, if measured, victory at a frantic Eifel Grand Prix. Taking full advantage of team-mate and pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas' early retirement with engine problems, the runaway series leader and six-time...
Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World Championships this season, hasjoined the German on 91 victories.
Mercedes driver matches 19-year-old record at the Nürburgring Seventh win of 2020 edges him closer to German's tally of titles
