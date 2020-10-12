Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

F1: Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins with Eifel GP triumph

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Formula One wins on Sunday when he guided his Mercedes to a narrow, if measured, victory at a frantic Eifel Grand Prix. Taking full advantage of team-mate and pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas' early retirement with engine problems, the runaway series leader and six-time...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers 01:32

 Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World Championships this season, hasjoined the German on 91 victories.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive [Video]

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive

Mercedes report a second positive coronavirus test ahead of the weekend's Eifel GP at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published
Record-high turnout for first day of early voting in Hamilton County [Video]

Record-high turnout for first day of early voting in Hamilton County

A line had formed outside the Hamilton County Board of Elections by the time early voting began Tuesday morning. By 11 a.m., over 1,100 votes had been counted in a record-setting start to one of the..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:14Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's 91 race wins at Eifel F1 GP

Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's 91 race wins at Eifel F1 GP Mercedes driver matches 19-year-old record at the Nürburgring Seventh win of 2020 edges him closer to German’s tally of titles Related: F1: Lewis Hamilton...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC NewsAutosportESPNNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

colleen_benn

☘️Feisty Redhead☘️ 🇺🇸🐘🦁🐨 RT @F1: 9️⃣1️⃣ A record we could barely imagine would one day be matched. Lewis Hamilton equals the legendary Michael Schumacher's win ta… 1 minute ago

WottsUpcom

Wotts Up Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s win record, Australian Daniel Ricciardo takes first podium since 2018 https://t.co/72l4JzkxCU 1 minute ago

eshveen

Eshveen Dabee RT @MattyWTF1: Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s win record in F1. How anyone can deny this man a seat at the table for being one… 5 minutes ago

NZSportsWire

NZ Sports Wire Mercedes' @LewisHamilton too good again as he equals Michael Schumacher's @f1 record https://t.co/gLwDU1igoh 19 minutes ago

iParitosh39

Paritosh Nimbalkar RT @UdaySRana: Unbelievably historic day in sports. 1) Nadal equals Federer's 20 grand slams. 2) Lakers match Boston Celtics with 17 NBA… 25 minutes ago

abgweth

abgweth RT @DionneGrant: Wearing a #BlackLivesMatter mask, Lewis Hamilton lifts Michael Schumacher's old helmet after equalling the German's all-ti… 26 minutes ago

drtalbion

David Turnbull Eifel Grand Prix: Lewis #Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher record with 91st win. Quite fantastic. Brilliant too. W… https://t.co/kuT485AtH0 31 minutes ago

Mpoomiie

YouTube: Mpumi Ndhlovu RT @CliffAndChill: 9️⃣1️⃣ race wins Lewis Hamilton equals the great Michael Schumacher’s race win record at the Nurburgring Verstappen… 34 minutes ago