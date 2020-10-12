Lakers vs Heat: Twitter reacts to L.A. winning 2020 NBA title, LeBron James winning NBA Finals MVP

Steve Ramirez RT @photowkb: Los Angeles Lakers fans reacts during game 5 of the NBA Championship finals between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers… 8 hours ago deepAyo Twitter REACTS to Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Game 6 | NBA Finals ... https://t.co/nlGJjgr64p via @YouTube… https://t.co/5J1eGtS7Oe 9 hours ago Mr. Urban Sports RT @BSO: Twitter Reacts to Frank Vogel Inserting Alex Caruso into The Starting Lineup to Save LeBron and AD and Led Lakers to Title (Tweets… 13 hours ago 🏀Basketball Talk Line Jay Williams reacts Miami Heat def. Los Angeles Lakers Game 3; "no Adebayo, no Dragic, no problem" Jay Williams re… https://t.co/RF3txjU2lx 17 hours ago NbaHolicX Heat vs. Lakers: Twitter reacts to wild ending to Game 5 of the NBA Finals - https://t.co/lKY8QXw0ah https://t.co/jr8IC3OBlZ 1 day ago j RT @NBCSWarriors: Warriors villain Danny Green missed a chance to be a hero in the Lakers' Game 5 loss to the Heat. Here's how NBA Twitter… 2 days ago الشريف منصور السبر RT @microsoftnews: Heat vs. Lakers: Twitter reacts to wild ending to Game 5 of the NBA Finals https://t.co/UDQE8r76f4 2 days ago Keith Birmingham RT @photowkb: Los Angeles Lakers fans reacts as they watch the Los Angeles Lakers lose game 5 of the NBA Championship finals to the Miami H… 2 days ago