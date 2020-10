You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Minnesota Vikings predictions: Week 5 at Seahawks Predictions from around the web for Sunday night's Minnesota Vikings-Seattle Seahawks game

FOX Sports 2 days ago



Vikings fantasy football outlook: Wide receivers will feast vs. Seahawks Fantasy football advice for the Sunday night clash in Week 5 between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

FOX Sports 3 days ago



Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: Key information Sunday Night Football discussion Let’s get it done in prime time

Upworthy 5 hours ago





Tweets about this