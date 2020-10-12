Global  
 

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has ‘outside chance’ of returning in time for NFL Playoffs

FOX Sports Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has ‘outside chance’ of returning in time for NFL PlayoffsFormer New England Patriots head physician Dr. Matt Provencher said that based on the severity of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's ankle compound fracture dislocation, the signal caller will likely be out the rest of 2020. However, he laid out scenarios under which Prescott could potentially return to the Cowboys in time for a playoff run.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: NFL Week 5 overreactions: Cowboys' Dak Prescott's brutal injury stuns sports world

NFL Week 5 overreactions: Cowboys' Dak Prescott's brutal injury stuns sports world 01:58

 SportsPulse: The sports world watched in shock as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field with a brutal ankle injury. Mackenzie Salmon reacts to that and all the biggest storylines from Week 5 in the NFL.

