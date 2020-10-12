Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has ‘outside chance’ of returning in time for NFL Playoffs Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Former New England Patriots head physician Dr. Matt Provencher said that based on the severity of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's ankle compound fracture dislocation, the signal caller will likely be out the rest of 2020. However, he laid out scenarios under which Prescott could potentially return to the Cowboys in time for a playoff run.


