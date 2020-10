Danny Murphy reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Danny Murphy is expecting Liverpool FC to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Everton this weekend. The Reds are preparing for their Merseyside derby showdown against Carlo Ancelotti’s Premier League leaders at Goodison Park this weekend as they look to bounce back from their shock 7-2 loss to […] 👓 View full article