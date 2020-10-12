News24.com | Portugal, Italy hold onto Nations League top spots as England down Belgium

Global  
 

Portugal, Italy hold onto Nations League top spots as England down Belgium

Monday, 12 October 2020
Portugal and Italy kept hold of first place in their UEFA Nations League groups with goalless draws against France and Poland on a night of little drama, while England beat Belgium.
