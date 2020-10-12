Radical plans to reform Premier League criticised by the Government but EFL chief Rick Parry backs ‘Project Big Picture’ led by Liverpool and Man United
Monday, 12 October 2020 () The UK Government has condemned the radical plans to reform English football’s top flight, with the Premier League itself also criticising the proposals. But EFL chairman Rick Parry has defended Project Big Picture, insisting it’s been designed for ‘the greater good of English football’. Project Big Picture, the brainchild of Liverpool and Manchester United, includes […]
EFL chairman Rick Parry has hit back at suggestions Project Big Picture could be damaging for English football and believes the plan will help to protect the future of clubs throughout the football pyramid.
Former Manchester City and England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson says Premier League teams have worked out how to play against big teams like Liverpool and Manchester City because of their high defensive..