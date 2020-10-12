Global  
 

Radical plans to reform Premier League criticised by the Government but EFL chief Rick Parry backs ‘Project Big Picture’ led by Liverpool and Man United

talkSPORT Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The UK Government has condemned the radical plans to reform English football’s top flight, with the Premier League itself also criticising the proposals. But EFL chairman Rick Parry has defended Project Big Picture, insisting it’s been designed for ‘the greater good of English football’. Project Big Picture, the brainchild of Liverpool and Manchester United, includes […]
 EFL chairman Rick Parry has hit back at suggestions Project Big Picture could be damaging for English football and believes the plan will help to protect the future of clubs throughout the football pyramid.

Premier League could shrink to 18 teams in radical shake-up of English football

Premier League could shrink to 18 teams in radical shake-up of English football 'Project Big Picture' plans to change the Premier League and reportedly has the backing of EFL chairman Rick Parry
Football.london Also reported by •BBC SportDaily Star

Rick Parry says ‘merits shine through’ as Project Big Picture sparks criticism

 EFL chairman Rick Parry believes radical plans for an overhaul of the Premier League are designed “for the greater good of English football”.
Belfast Telegraph

Man Utd & Liverpool join forces in Project Big Picture in bid to earn more power

Man Utd & Liverpool join forces in Project Big Picture in bid to earn more power Shockwaves have been sent around the footballing pyramid after the radical plans to change the look of the Premier League and EFL were proposed
Daily Star Also reported by •Team Talk

