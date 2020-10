You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Santos: Ronaldo still wants to play



Cristiano Ronaldo is asymptomatic and is frustrated to be missing Portugal's Nations League fixture with Sweden, says head coach Fernando Santos. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:41 Published 13 hours ago Covid-19: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive, ‘no symptoms’ says Portuguese FA



confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. The federation added that Ronaldo is showing no symptoms of novel coronavirus. It said that Ronaldo is doing well and is currently in.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:44 Published 1 day ago Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus



Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this