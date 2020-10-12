England vs Denmark preview

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card
Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming..
Southgate praises 'excellent' England
England manager Gareth Southgate praised his side after the 1-0 defeat to Denmark, claiming they were "excellent" before Harry Maguire's sending off and suggesting the rest of the squad were..
Lack of discipline worries Scott and Redknapp
Alex Scott and Jamie Redknapp questioned the discipline of Gareth Southgate's England side after two red cards against Denmark in the Nations League, pointing out that a further eight players are..
