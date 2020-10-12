Global  
 

England vs Denmark preview

UEFA Monday, 12 October 2020
0
News video: England v Denmark: Match Preview

England v Denmark: Match Preview 01:14

 Match preview as England prepare to take on Denmark in a game that could seethem remain top of their Nations League group with a win.

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card [Video]

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card

Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming..

Southgate praises 'excellent' England [Video]

Southgate praises 'excellent' England

England manager Gareth Southgate praised his side after the 1-0 defeat to Denmark, claiming they were "excellent" before Harry Maguire's sending off and suggesting the rest of the squad were..

Lack of discipline worries Scott and Redknapp [Video]

Lack of discipline worries Scott and Redknapp

Alex Scott and Jamie Redknapp questioned the discipline of Gareth Southgate's England side after two red cards against Denmark in the Nations League, pointing out that a further eight players are..

England v Denmark: Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier out of Nations League game

 Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Uefa Nations League game between England and Denmark.
BBC Sport

Chilwell & Trippier to miss Denmark game after leaving England squad

 Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Uefa Nations League game between England and Denmark.
BBC News


