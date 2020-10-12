Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Enable: Record-breaking horse retired from racing

BBC Sport Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Record-breaking mare Enable, who won 11 Group One races, has been retired from racing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gislainedralire

Gislaine Dralire Top story: Enable: Record-breaking horse retired from racing - BBC Sport https://t.co/2CeHpA5S8P, see more https://t.co/Vs4hTr0D50 1 hour ago

Rute

Rute🍄 RT @BBCSport: Record-breaking horse Enable has retired from racing. The six-year-old horse finished sixth when seeking a historic third P… 2 hours ago

djokaymegamixer

Megamixer 🇳🇬 Enable: Record-breaking horse retired from racing - https://t.co/1wgWChIu6Y https://t.co/mKDYXHMw7d 2 hours ago

offtheball

Off The Ball The six-year-old mare claimed 11 Group One wins, including two in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and three King Geor… https://t.co/DoctAqeDFh 3 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Enable: Record-breaking horse retired from racing https://t.co/HLvX6Bw4ct ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIfCVVi https://t.co/7AAX2Bwvxs 3 hours ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Enable: Record-breaking horse retired from racing https://t.co/kxkPFAsP5k via @vilnis11 https://t.co/rK5rOSBpsC 3 hours ago