IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians outplayed us in all departments, says Shreyas Iyer
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer said that Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday outplayed them in all departments following his team's 5-wicket defeat to the four-time champions at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. MI chased down a target of 163 with relative ease after restricting DC to 162/4."
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer after losing match against Mumbai Indians said that the team will come back strong. Shreyas Iyer said, "From batting point of view, I think, we really paced the innings well. Unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets in power play but after that, Shikhar and I made a good...
