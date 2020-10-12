Global  
 

LA Lakers send fans wild with NBA Championship win against Miami Heat 4-2 – LeBron James calls for respect, Anthony Davis dedicates victory to Kobe Bryant

talkSPORT Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The LA Lakers won their first NBA championship in 10 years on Sunday as they defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 to win the NBA Finals 4-2. LeBron James was the star of the show once more as his triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists led the Lakers to clinch the series in […]
News video: Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win
News video: Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win

Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win 01:20

 LeBron James capped another illustrious title run as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their record-tying 17th championship at the NBA Finals on Sunday night near Orlando. Gloria Tso reports.

