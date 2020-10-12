LA Lakers send fans wild with NBA Championship win against Miami Heat 4-2 – LeBron James calls for respect, Anthony Davis dedicates victory to Kobe Bryant
Monday, 12 October 2020 () The LA Lakers won their first NBA championship in 10 years on Sunday as they defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 to win the NBA Finals 4-2. LeBron James was the star of the show once more as his triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists led the Lakers to clinch the series in […]
