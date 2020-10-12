Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Different opinions on “Project Big Picture” – a plan to change football in England (Video)

SoccerNews.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Manchester United and Liverpool, the two clubs with the largest numbers of English champions’ titles, have made a proposal to make ‘radical changes’ to the way football in England operates. Independent journalist Tony Evans has provided some informative outlines of the proposal here. Opinions on whether these changes would bring good things to the English […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Culture Secretary criticises overhaul plans for English top-flight

Culture Secretary criticises overhaul plans for English top-flight 01:24

 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says he could look into fan-led governance ofEnglish football after plans were unveiled to overhaul the league system inProject Big Picture.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Proposals could turn out to be horror movie' [Video]

'Proposals could turn out to be horror movie'

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol says there is concern that Liverpool and Manchester United's 'Project Big Picture' proposals could turn out to be a 'horror movie' for..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published
Parry: Project Big Picture an 'excellent plan' [Video]

Parry: Project Big Picture an 'excellent plan'

EFL chairman Rick Parry has hit back at suggestions Project Big Picture could be damaging for English football and believes the plan will help to protect the future of clubs throughout the football..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:59Published
Major changes proposed to English football [Video]

Major changes proposed to English football

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui explains Project Big Picture - a proposal drawn up by Liverpool's owners and is backed by Manchester United that would see major changes to the structure of..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:51Published

Tweets about this