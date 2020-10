You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 80-Year-Old Man Hurt In Fire At Apartment Building For Seniors In Jersey City



An 80-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after he was seriously hurt in a fire in Jersey City. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:34 Published 54 minutes ago ‘I Love You’: Atlantic City Cop Rescues Suicidal Man About To Jump From Casino Parking Garage



An Atlantic City police officer is being hailed as a hero for stopping a suicidal man from jumping from the top of a casino parking garage. Dan Koob reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:07 Published 17 hours ago Man shot, killed in 600 block of Stine Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas



Man shot, killed in 600 block of Stine Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:22 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this