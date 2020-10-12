Global  
 

What is ‘Project Big Picture’? Liverpool and Manchester United want shake-up but what would it mean for the Premier League and EFL and what has been said?

Monday, 12 October 2020
The Premier League could be set for its biggest shake-up in a generation with ‘Project Big Picture’ being proposed. Amid the ongoing uncertainty of the post-COVID-19 lockdown world, a new proposal has been tabled for how the top-flight should look and be run going forward. Liverpool and Manchester United have been leading the new idea […]
 Radical changes to the structure of the premier league proposed by Liverpool and Manchester Utd have been labeled 'a power grab' by the UK minister who oversees sport. Adam Reed reports.

