Former Chelsea and West Ham star Carlton Cole reveals he used McDonald’s card to feed his childhood estate – ‘We ate everything, the whole lot… every day!’

talkSPORT Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
West Ham legend Carlton Cole has revealed how he used to feed his entire boyhood estate every day using a special McDonald’s card during the early days of his career. And he eventually used it to buy so much food for his neighbours, that the American fast food giant took his privileges away! The former […]
