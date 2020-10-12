Global  
 

Nick Wright on Lakers 17th NBA Title — 'This is what LeBron James does' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Nick Wright on Lakers 17th NBA Title — 'This is what LeBron James does' | FIRST THINGS FIRSTNick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers 17th NBA Title & the 4th for LeBron James. Nick is unsurprised as he expected this the whole time given LeBron's history coupled with his stamina, dedication and consistency — 'This is what LeBron James does' .
 Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers 17th NBA Title & the 4th for LeBron James. Nick is unsurprised as he expected this the whole time given LeBron's history coupled with his stamina, dedication and consistency — 'This is what LeBron James does' .

