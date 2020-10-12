Nick Wright on Lakers 17th NBA Title — ‘This is what LeBron James does’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers 17th NBA Title & the 4th for LeBron James. Nick is unsurprised as he expected this the whole time given LeBron's history coupled with his stamina, dedication and consistency — 'This is what LeBron James does' .
In the longest, most uniquely grueling season in NBA history, the focus displayed by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers through various tragic events separated them from the rest..
LeBron James won another NBA championship and Finals MVP, his fourth of each, with his third different team, and in year 17. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals..