Hunter ventress🌹 RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Joe Morgan, the baseball Hall of Famer and sparkplug of the Cincinnati Reds' Big Red Machine championship teams of the… 32 seconds ago

Richard.S1957 RT @ENQSports: Big Red Machine great and Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan died Sunday. https://t.co/P2vfSYqitz 59 seconds ago

alphonso rhodes Hall of Famer, Big Red Machine second baseman Joe Morgan dies at 77 https://t.co/L6NyCXdXTH via @USATODAY 1 minute ago

FOX 35 Orlando REST IN PEACE: Joe Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who became the sparkplug of the Big Red Machine in Cinci… https://t.co/JZAH3X7FZB 1 minute ago

ABC7 Eyewitness News #BREAKING Joe Morgan, the baseball Hall of Famer and sparkplug of the Cincinnati Reds' Big Red Machine championship… https://t.co/d3pchCz00j 2 minutes ago

Isaac Arevalo RT @WLWT: RIP TO A LEGEND: One of the greatest second basemen to ever play the game has died. Joe Morgan, Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer a… 4 minutes ago

MICKEY 😘 SL☆T 4 DEMOCRACY BREAKING: Joe Morgan, baseball Hall of Famer and heart of Cincinnati Reds' 'Big Red Machine,' dies at 77 https://t.co/6JJ3WfUqoR 4 minutes ago