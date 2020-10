Rafael Nadal is the pride of Spain – Luis Enrique Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Rafael Nadal has been labelled as “the pride of our country” by Spain boss Luis Enrique following his latest French Open triumph. Nadal made it 13 Roland Garros titles with a straight-sets victory over Novak Djokovic on Sunday, taking him level with Roger Federer on 20 grand slams. It was his 100th match win at […] 👓 View full article