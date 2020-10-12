Global  
 

Jurgen Klopp shows his class with heartwarming letter to 11-year-old Liverpool fan who was anxious over starting secondary school

talkSPORT Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has shown his class by responding to a young Liverpool fan’s letter that expressed concerns over school. Lewis Balfe, 11, from Maidenhead, Berkshire, revealed he was anxious about starting secondary school. And Klopp replied by admitting he gets nervous, too, and gave Lewis some heartfelt advice on the matter. In a letter of […]
Jurgen Klopp sends letter to young fan experiencing stress and anxiety

 Jurgen Klopp has sent a heart-warming letter to an 11-year-old fan who wrote to the Liverpool manager about the stress and anxiety he had over starting secondary...
Belfast Telegraph


