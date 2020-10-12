Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘What more could he have done?’ – Ally McCoist ‘disappointed’ with Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Jack Grealish out of England’s XI against Belgium

talkSPORT Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Ally McCoist has admitted he was left ‘disappointed’ by Gareth Southgate’s decision to omit Jack Grealish from England’s starting XI for their clash against Belgium. The Three Lions came back from a goal behind to defeat the world’s No.1 ranked team on Sunday, but questions were asked of Southgate for his decision to drop Grealish […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate 06:16

 England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club, Tottenham Hotspur.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card [Video]

Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card

Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness [Video]

Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness

England manager Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane. Tottenham striker Kanewas confined to a cameo role off the bench in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
'England win over Belgium hugely satisfying' [Video]

'England win over Belgium hugely satisfying'

England's Nations League victory over the world's top-ranked side, Belgium, should be 'hugely satisfying' for Gareth Southgate, according to former Liverpool defender Stephen..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

‘He’s very underappreciated’ – England boss Gareth Southgate hails Chelsea star Mason Mount after goal in Nations League win vs Belgium

 England boss Gareth Southgate insists Mason Mount is a ‘very underappreciated’ player. The Chelsea midfielder scored the winning goal in The Three Lions’...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

JMcCalister5

Me 🇺🇸💙🌊👊 VOTE EARLY @JoeBiden @JoeBiden I maxed out what I could give per my job. It was worth every penny of it...and if I could, I wo… https://t.co/uAEUjoVhAG 18 seconds ago

mthrguz

Paula Guslani @AlThomp @amyklobuchar But Senator Klobuchar didn’t ask if ACB knew what it was...she asked if “under federal law,… https://t.co/RZMXGKVUuA 33 seconds ago

JoeBoden66

Joe Boden RT @nzdrug: “If they get expelled and have to change schools and have the reputation of a dealer, that changes their life outcomes much mor… 1 minute ago

FrancinyKeicy

Keicy Franciny RT @MTVNEWS: The California Republican Party has planted more than 50 deceptive ballot boxes around the state; they have no plans of stoppi… 3 minutes ago

sanderson5_faye

Faye Sanderson @cryptomedicxvg @LaurentianNews Sadly I have to agree. If only more Canadians could see what is happening. 3 minutes ago

15__simba

Wimba @kingtisemedia He just played a big role on a championship team. I could see a team like the Hawks who have more mo… https://t.co/ImLsCIVwFr 4 minutes ago

shakolantern_

goose boy @ashleybourgouin idk if its too deep bekuz a lot of nba players remove their ball stuff during the off season just… https://t.co/9EIygegg0c 4 minutes ago

BrisbaneMum67

Shadowy Wombat 🇦🇺 🦘🐨🌊 @Lore333 @toodeemo @houndinater @Ancientbob they could sell tickets. State would have more money than it would know what to do with. 4 minutes ago