Brandon RT @KevinOConnorNBA: There’s no end in sight to the greatness of LeBron James. New story on @ringer on LeBron’s future with the Lakers: htt… 6 seconds ago

Travis✌ RT @NBAHistory: Only @Lakers duos to win the NBA Finals while both averaging 25+ PPG in the postseason: LeBron James (27.6 in 2020) Anthon… 17 seconds ago

Jim_Alexander RT @kaj33: Well ya’ all know I just had to write an article about @Lakers historic win last night. Also impressive is @JeanieBuss - the fir… 28 seconds ago

Ahmed🇸🇴/LAKERS ARE CHAMPS WE LOVE U KOBE & GIGI RT @KevinOConnorNBA: The Lakers can be even better next season. On the struggle teams will have finding bigs to contain Anthony Davis, LA’s… 34 seconds ago

Polo Martillo @blameurparents They understand. It’s simply a choice they make to hate on Lebron, not even the lakers. That’s l… https://t.co/Ys4UioFFM1 2 minutes ago

THatch New Video: LeBron AD and the Lakers demolished the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win LeBron's 4th champ… https://t.co/tU5O7vSFQ8 2 minutes ago

Manfred Rosenberg LA Lakers win NBA Finals: 'LeBron's legacy & a fitting farewell to Kobe Bryant' https://t.co/1nmSelDYJs… https://t.co/mIOwy4AoFF 2 minutes ago