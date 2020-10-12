Global  
 

Emmanuel Acho on Dak injury: ‘Dak has played his last game with the Dallas Cowboys’ | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Emmanuel Acho on Dak injury: ‘Dak has played his last game with the Dallas Cowboys’ | SPEAK FOR YOURSELFEmmanuel Acho breaks down Dak Prescott's season-ending injury & what this means for him & the Dallas Cowboys. Acho feels this is the last game he will play with the Cowboys despite Jerry Jones' encouraging comments. Jones won't spare Dak and won't hesitate to make cuts for business purposes.
 Emmanuel Acho breaks down Dak Prescott's season-ending injury & what this means for him & the Dallas Cowboys. Acho feels this is the last game he will play with the Cowboys despite Jerry Jones' encouraging comments. Jones won't spare Dak and won't hesitate to make cuts for business purposes.

