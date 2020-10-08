|
|
|
Argentina vs. Bolivia: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, watch online on pay-per-view
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Argentina look to make it 2-0-0 on the qualifying campaign
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
Brazil vs. Bolivia: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
The reigning Copa America champions are expected to roll in their opening South American qualifier match
CBS Sports
|
Brazil vs. Peru: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, watch online on pay-per-view, odds
Brazil will be looking to notch six points through their first two qualifying matches
CBS Sports
|
Argentina vs. Ecuador: World cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, Messi news, odds
Ecuador is on the rise with young talent while Argentina expects all three points
CBS Sports
Tweets about this
|