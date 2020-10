You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Latin America faces threat of unrest over COVID-19 economic damage



In Latin America, COVID-19 infections and deaths are continuing to rise with more than 800,000 people now infected in Colombia and Peru, and at least 700,000 in Argentina. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Brazil vs. Bolivia: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds The reigning Copa America champions are expected to roll in their opening South American qualifier match

CBS Sports 4 days ago





Tweets about this